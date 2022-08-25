How to Watch ESPN’s 2022 High School Football Kickoff Weekend Live for Free Without Cable

The ESPN family of networks will play host to seven high-school football games this week featuring 14 of the top programs in the country. You’ll also get to see many of ESPN’s top-300 high school football players, including the second-ranked player, quarterback Malachi Nelson. Of the ESPN 300 athletes participating, nine have already committed to top Division I programs including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and USC. Catch all of the action Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 13th year with seven fantastic matchups. You can check them all out below:

Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Lake Travis (TX) vs. Arlington Martin (TX)

Lake Travis was the first high school in Texas to win five consecutive state championships (2007-11), claiming six titles in the past 15 seasons. After losing to eventual state champion North Shore in the 6A Division 1 semifinals last season, the Cavaliers will look to get back to the title game behind senior QB Bo Edmundson (Michigan State commit).

Arlington Martin is a regular playoff contender in Texas 6A. The Warriors will be led on defense by corner back Javien Toviano and will lean on running back Sergio Snider on offense.

Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Mill Creek (GA) vs. Norcross (GA)

from Norcross High School in Norcross, GA

Mill Creek suffered only two losses last season – one to state champion Collins Hill and the other to state runner-up Milton. The Hawks feature No. 14 ranked player, safety Caleb Downs (committed to Georgia), as well as No. 123 linebacker Jamal Anderson (Clemson commit).

Norcross is a regular GHSA 7A playoff contender and offensive targets won’t be a problem with tight end and No. 250-ranked prospect Lawson Luckie (Georgia commit) and wide receivers Nakai Poole (Mississippi State commit) and Zion Taylor (Georgia Tech commit).

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 12 noon ET on ESN

St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Thomas Aquinas has won three straight FHSAA 7A titles and the Raiders show no signs of slowing down with No. 247-ranked player, safety King Mack (Penn St. commit) along with three ESPN Junior 300 ranked players – No. 31, WR James Madison II, No. 233 cornerback Earl Kulp, and No. 264 WR Chance Robinson.

Joseph’s Prep is just one season removed from a three-peat of their own in Pennsylvania (20019-21). The Hawks will be tough on defense with a pair of linebackers heading to West Virginia, Josiah Trotter and James Heard, while CB Omillio Agard is the No. 177 player in the junior class.

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Los Alamitos (CA) vs. American Heritage (FL)

Los Alamitos has the highest ranked passing combo in the country with Nelson and wide receiver Makai Lemon — the 19th-ranked player nationally — both headed to USC. The 263rd-ranked player Damian Henderson and No. 33 junior, defensive end T.A. Cunningham round out both sides of the ball.

American Heritage is never short on talent and their senior class is no different with four ESPN 300 players including: wide reciever No. 25 player nationally Brandon Inniss (Ohio St. commit), running back and 174th-ranked player Mark Fletcher (Ohio St. commit), CB and No. 220 player Damari Brown, and WR and No. 288 prospect Santana Fleming.

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Duncanville (TX) vs. South Oak Cliff (TX)

Duncanville is often one of the most talented teams in the state of Texas and their junior class proves it with three ESPN Junior 300 ranked players: No. 9 defensive end Colin Simmons (the No. 1 ranked player in Texas and No. 1 DE in the junior class), RB No. 245 Caden Durham, and No. 251 safety Ka’Davion Dotson-Walker.

South Oak Cliff was 15-1 last season on its way to the school’s first-ever 5A Division II State Championship. The team’s only loss came to Duncanville in the first game of the season. The Bears look to avenge that defeat with three ESPN 300 ranked players of their own: cornerback and No. 38-rated prospect Malik Muhammad, No. 124 Jayvon Thomas (Texas A&M commit), and No. 140 junior Jamyri Cauley.

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Lipscomb Academy (TN) vs. Thompson (AL)

Lipscomb was 13-1 last season en route to the Tennessee 2A State Championship. On defense, the Mustangs feature two ESPN Junior 300 ranked players: No. 127 linebacker Edwin Spillman and No. 149 CB Kaleb Beasley. On offense, senior WRs Junior Sherrill and Nate Spillman are headed to Vanderbilt and Tennessee, respectively.

Thompson was also 13-1 last season, capturing their third straight Alabama 7A state title. The defense features defensive tackle and No. 9 prospect Peter Woods (No. 1 defensive lineman, Clemson commit) and No. 16 CB Tony Mitchell (Alabama Commit). The offense is anchored by No. 87 Stanton Ramil.

Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saint Xavier (OH) vs. Loyola Academy (IL)

Saint Xavier looks to get back to the Ohio State Championship after going 10-3 last season. Senior OL Rob Folger and junior DE Ted Hammon anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

Loyola went 12-1 last season and will look to get over the hump in Illinois this year. Senior DE Brooks Bahr is a Michigan commit.

