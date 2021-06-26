How To Watch Euro 2020 Knockout Round Online Live For Free Without Cable
The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020. Will a known soccer power like Portugal, England, France, or Germany take the trophy, or will a Cinderella story like Croatia, Wales, or the Czech Republic pull off a shocking run to the title? The action kicks off Saturday, June 26.
How to Watch the Euro 2020 Knockout Round Live Without Cable
- When: Starts Saturday, June 26; continues until Sunday, July 11
- TV: ABC, ESPN, TUDN, Univision
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Here’s how the bracket will shape up for this year’s tournament (courtesy of Sports Illustrated.)
Euro 2020 Betting Odds
Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has France as the favorite to win Euro 2021 at +420 odds. The French are followed by Italy at +600, England at +650, and Germany at +700, meaning one of the top 4 favorites will be eliminated in the first round, as England plays Germany in their first-round contest. Defending champs Portugal sit at +1400.
Here’s the full TV Schedule for Euro 2020:
Euro 2020 TV Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV channels
|Saturday, June 26
|Wales vs. Denmark
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Italy vs. Austria
|3 PM
|ABC
|Sunday, June 27
|Netherlands vs. Czech Republic
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Belgium vs. Portugal
|3 PM
|ABC, Univision, TUDN
|Monday, June 28
|Croatia vs. Spain
|12 PM
|ESPN
|France vs. Switzerland
|3 PM
|ESPN
|Tuesday, June 29
|England vs. Germany
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Sweden vs. Ukraine
|3 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
|Friday, July 2
|Quarterfinal 1
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Quarterfinal 2
|3 PM
|ESPN
|Saturday, July 3
|Quarterfinal 3
|12 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
|Quarterfinal 4
|3 PM
|ABC, Univision, TUDN
|Tuesday, July 6
|Semifinal 1
|3 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
|Wednesday, July 7
|Semifinal 2
|3 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
|Sunday, July 11
|Euro 2020 Finals
|3 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
How to Stream Euro 2020 Knockout Round for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Euro 2020 matches live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|TUDN
|≥ $94.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Univision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-