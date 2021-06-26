 Skip to Content
How To Watch Euro 2020 Knockout Round Online Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The preliminaries are over, the seeding is set, and it’s time to see which nation will claim Euro 2020. Will a known soccer power like Portugal, England, France, or Germany take the trophy, or will a Cinderella story like Croatia, Wales, or the Czech Republic pull off a shocking run to the title? The action kicks off Saturday, June 26.

How to Watch the Euro 2020 Knockout Round Live Without Cable

  • When: Starts Saturday, June 26; continues until Sunday, July 11
  • TV: ABC, ESPN, TUDN, Univision
  • Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Here’s how the bracket will shape up for this year’s tournament (courtesy of Sports Illustrated.)

Euro 2020 Betting Odds

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has France as the favorite to win Euro 2021 at +420 odds. The French are followed by Italy at +600, England at +650, and Germany at +700, meaning one of the top 4 favorites will be eliminated in the first round, as England plays Germany in their first-round contest. Defending champs Portugal sit at +1400.

Here’s the full TV Schedule for Euro 2020:

Euro 2020 TV Schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels
Saturday, June 26 Wales vs. Denmark 12 PM ESPN
Italy vs. Austria 3 PM ABC
Sunday, June 27 Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 12 PM ESPN
Belgium vs. Portugal 3 PM ABC, Univision, TUDN
Monday, June 28 Croatia vs. Spain 12 PM ESPN
France vs. Switzerland 3 PM ESPN
Tuesday, June 29 England vs. Germany 12 PM ESPN
Sweden vs. Ukraine 3 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN
Friday, July 2 Quarterfinal 1 12 PM ESPN
Quarterfinal 2 3 PM ESPN
Saturday, July 3 Quarterfinal 3 12 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN
Quarterfinal 4 3 PM ABC, Univision, TUDN
Tuesday, July 6 Semifinal 1 3 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN
Wednesday, July 7 Semifinal 2 3 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN
Sunday, July 11 Euro 2020 Finals 3 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN

How to Stream Euro 2020 Knockout Round for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Euro 2020 matches live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, TUDN, and Univision + 29 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, TUDN, and Univision + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

