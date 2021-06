How to Watch Euro 2020 Live For Free Without Cable

Europe’s largest tournament is finally here! After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is ready to kick off and determine which European country’s football team reigns supreme.

Defending champions France look to defend their title, but hungry competitors like Portugal, Germany, Spain, Italy, and England look to unseat them to claim the trophy for themselves. Matches begin Friday, June 11, with Turkey vs. Italy on ESPN.

How to Stream Euro 2020 Live Without Cable

You can also watch with TV Anywhere credentials on the ESPN app, and through Univision or TUDN for Spanish language broadcasts.

ESPN will dedicate 140 hours to UEFA Euro coverage, including live matches, highlights, recaps, and studio shows. The full array of ABC/ESPN networks will get in on the fun, as ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will all feature at least one live match. The full breakdown is below:

ABC – 5 matches (including one quarterfinals matchup)

ESPN – 40 matches

ESPN2 – 6 matches

ESPN+ – all 51 matches will be live-streamed via a second-screen experience of three simultaneous video feeds with audio from ESPN match commentators, as well as simulcasts of the semifinals and Final match telecasts

ESPN App – all ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ matches will stream live on the ESPN App.

UEFA Euro 2020 Groups

Group A

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B

Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Macedonia

Group D

England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E

Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F

Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

UEFA Euro 2021 Schedule

Friday, June 11

Group A – Turkey vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Saturday, June 12

Group A – Wales vs. Switzerland, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Denmark vs. Finland, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Belgium vs. Russia, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 13

Group D – England vs. Croatia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Austria vs. North Macedonia, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 14

Group D – Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Poland vs. Slovakia, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Spain vs. Sweden, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 15

Group F – Hungary vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group F – France vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Wednesday, June 16

Group B – Finland vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Turkey vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 17

Group C – Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Denmark vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Netherlands vs. Austria, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, June 18

Group E – Sweden vs. Slovakia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group D – Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group D – England vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 19

Group F – Hungary vs. France, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group F – Portugal vs. Germany, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Group E – Spain vs. Poland, 2:30 a.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 20

Group A – Switzerland vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Italy vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21

Group C – North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Ukraine vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Group B – Russia vs. Denmark, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Finland vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 22

Group D – Croatia vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Group D – Czech Republic vs. England, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Group E – Slovakia vs. Spain, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Sweden vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Group F – Portugal vs. France, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Group F – Germany vs. Hungary, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 26

Round of 16 (Amsterdam) – 2A vs. 2B, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (London) – 1A vs. 2C, 2:30 p.m., London (ABC)

Sunday, June 27

Round of 16 (Budapest) – 1C vs. 3DEF, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Saville) – 1B vs. 3ADEF, 2:30 p.m. (ABC, Univision, TUDN)

Monday, June 28

Round of 16 (Copenhagen) – 2D vs. 2E, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Bucharest) – 1F vs. 3ABC, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 29

Round of 16 (London) – 1D vs. 2F, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Glasgow) – 1E vs. 3ABCD, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Friday, July 2

Quarterfinal I (St. Petersburg) – 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinal II (Munich) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 3

Quarterfinal III (Baku) – 11:30 a.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Quarterfinal IV (Rome) – 2:30 p.m. (ABC, Univision, TUDN)

Tuesday, July 6

Semifinal I (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

Wednesday, July 7

Semifinal II (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

Sunday, July 11

Final (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

