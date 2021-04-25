How to Watch Every 2021 Oscar-Winning Movie Online

After a strange year where many films were delayed by the pandemic, the Academy Awards spotlighted a diverse slate of winners. The ceremony ended with the most anticlimactic moment in Oscars history, as the final award went to Anthony Hopkins, who didn’t even attend. If you’re looking to catch up on all the winners, here are your options to watch them from home:
Online Viewing Options for All 2021 Academy Award Winners
Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress
Nomadland
A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.
The big winner of the night resulted in Oscar gold for Best Director Chloé Zhao and Best Actress Frances McDormand, who won for her role as Fern.
Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages and, as he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.
Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for his role as Anthony. Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton took the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Song
Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers on the orders of FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends—falling for a fellow revolutionary en route—a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.
Daniel Kaluuya won for his role as Fred Hampton in this Best Picture nominee. The film also won for its song, “Fight For You” by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas, and Dernst Emile II.
Best Supporting Actress
Minari
A Korean-American family moves to Arkansas in search of their own American Dream. With the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother, the stability of their relationships is challenged even more in this new life in the rugged Ozarks, testing the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.
Yuh-Jung Youn won for her role as Soonja in this Best Picture nominee.
Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score
Soul
Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste won for their score.
Best Cinematography, Best Production Design
Mank
1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.
Cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt, Production Design by Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale.
Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.
Costume design by Ann Roth. Makeup and Hairstyling by Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson.
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman
A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.
Written by Emerald Fennell
Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher
After years of swimming every day in the freezing ocean at the tip of Africa, Craig Foster meets an unlikely teacher: a young octopus who displays remarkable curiosity. Visiting her den and tracking her movements for months on end he eventually wins the animal’s trust and they develop a never-before-seen bond between human and wild animal.
Best Film Editing, Best Sound
Sound of Metal
Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.
Edited by Mikkel E. G. Nielsen. Sound by Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, and Phillip Bladh.
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Armed with only one word - Tenet - and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
Visual Effects by Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication.
Best Live Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers
A man trying to get home to his dog gets stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive a deadly run-in with a cop.
Best Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You
Grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting.