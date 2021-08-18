How to Watch ‘Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
HBO Max’s newest Max Original, Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground explores Black liberation through stories and voices. The documentary special was produced in honor of Henry Hampton’s 1980s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize. HBO Max describes the documentary as “a portal through time.” *Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground’ is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning Thursday, August 19.
How to Watch Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground
- When: Thursday, August 19 at 3:01 am ET
Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.
About Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground was created by Sophia Nahli Allison alongside executive producers Patrisse Cullors, Mervyn Marcano, Melina Matsoukas, Joy Gorman Wettels, Bedonna Smith, Judi Hampton, and Sandra Forman. One of the goals in creating the documentary was to tell the stories that might not have been told yet.
AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project, which was developed and pitched in partnership with AC’s The Lab. Hampton is a former civil rights worker and the sister of the legendary documentarian and historian Henry Hampton who created and executive produced the original series, Eyes on the Prize.
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground
This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement.