Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground HBO Max

How to Watch ‘Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

HBO Max’s newest Max Original, Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground explores Black liberation through stories and voices. The documentary special was produced in honor of Henry Hampton’s 1980s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize. HBO Max describes the documentary as “a portal through time.” *Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground’ is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning Thursday, August 19.

How to Watch Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

  • When: Thursday, August 19 at 3:01 am ET
  • Stream: Watch with HBO Max

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max for One Month

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch Titans. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground was created by Sophia Nahli Allison alongside executive producers Patrisse Cullors, Mervyn Marcano, Melina Matsoukas, Joy Gorman Wettels, Bedonna Smith, Judi Hampton, and Sandra Forman. One of the goals in creating the documentary was to tell the stories that might not have been told yet.

AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project, which was developed and pitched in partnership with AC’s The Lab. Hampton is a former civil rights worker and the sister of the legendary documentarian and historian Henry Hampton who created and executive produced the original series, Eyes on the Prize.

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

August 19, 2021

This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement.

