 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Lifetime

How to Watch ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Lifetime is bringing the “Fallen Angels Murder Club” books to life. The movie series kicks off with the premiere of “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For.” The new movie premieres live on Saturday, April 2 at 8/7c on Lifetime. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ Premiere

About ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’

Toni Braxton stars as Hollis Morgan in the newest Lifetime movie. To join the Fallen Angels Murder Club, participants must meet two specific requirements: They must have a criminal record and be interested in books. Hollis was involved in an insurance scheme with her ex-husband and served time because of it.

Now that she’s out of jail, Hollis is hoping to become a lawyer. She puts that dream on the backburner when two back-to-back book-inspired murders occur within the book club. Her criminal record has police questioning her potential involvement with the murders. She begins investigating the members of the book club to find out who might be behind these killings. She also fears that another slaying could happen if she doesn’t find answers soon enough.

Don’t miss the second part of the “Fallen Angels Murder Club” series. On April 9 at 8/7c, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons” will premiere on Lifetime.

How to Stream ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For” premiere live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Lifetime--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Lifetime + 17 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Lifetime + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the trailer for 'Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.