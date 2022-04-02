How to Watch ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lifetime is bringing the “Fallen Angels Murder Club” books to life. The movie series kicks off with the premiere of “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For.” The new movie premieres live on Saturday, April 2 at 8/7c on Lifetime. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

When: Saturday, April 2 at 8/7c

Saturday, April 2 at 8/7c TV: Lifetime

About 'Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For'

Toni Braxton stars as Hollis Morgan in the newest Lifetime movie. To join the Fallen Angels Murder Club, participants must meet two specific requirements: They must have a criminal record and be interested in books. Hollis was involved in an insurance scheme with her ex-husband and served time because of it.

Now that she’s out of jail, Hollis is hoping to become a lawyer. She puts that dream on the backburner when two back-to-back book-inspired murders occur within the book club. Her criminal record has police questioning her potential involvement with the murders. She begins investigating the members of the book club to find out who might be behind these killings. She also fears that another slaying could happen if she doesn’t find answers soon enough.

Don’t miss the second part of the “Fallen Angels Murder Club” series. On April 9 at 8/7c, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons” will premiere on Lifetime.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch "Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For" premiere live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

