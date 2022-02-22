 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special’ Premiere For Free Online

Aubrey Chorpenning

Fannie Lou Hamer was a Mississippi sharecropper who was later a civil rights activist, becoming a leader of the movement. Now, audiences can dive into her story in a new PBS documentary and the tenth season premiere of “America ReFramed.” “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special” premieres live on PBS on Tuesday, February 22 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special’ Premiere

About ‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special’

Fannie Lou Hamer’s incredible story is displayed through audio recordings, archival video footage, songs, and more in the new “American ReFramed” special. At just six years old, she was working in a Mississipi cotton field. Her personal experience with racial injustice prompted her to get involved in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

Later in her life, Hamer fought for voter enfranchisement and Black representation in politics. Her dedication encouraged thousands of Black citizens to register to vote and make their voices heard. She also ran for Senate.

“Fannie Lou Hamer’s America is a powerful film, one that illustrates the challenges and sacrifices so many faced in fighting for the right to vote,” said Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive & General Manager at PBS. “We are excited to work with WORLD Channel to bring this exceptional America ReFramed documentary, that highlights contributions of women of color both on screen and behind the camera, to audiences.”

In case you miss the first showing on PBS, “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special” will be shown again on the following dates and channels:

  • Wednesday, February 23 at 1:30 a.m. ET (PBS)
  • Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. PT (WORLD)
  • Friday, February 25 at 9 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET (WORLD)
  • Saturday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET (Fusion)
  • Saturday, February 26 at 10 p.m. ET (WORLD)
  • Sunday, February 27 at 2 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET, and 5 p.m. ET (WORLD)
  • Monday, February 28, at 10 p.m. ET (Fusion)

How to Stream ‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special” premiere live on PBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: PBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: PBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

