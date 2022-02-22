How to Watch ‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special’ Premiere For Free Online

Fannie Lou Hamer was a Mississippi sharecropper who was later a civil rights activist, becoming a leader of the movement. Now, audiences can dive into her story in a new PBS documentary and the tenth season premiere of “America ReFramed.” “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special” premieres live on PBS on Tuesday, February 22 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Fannie Lou Hamer’s incredible story is displayed through audio recordings, archival video footage, songs, and more in the new “American ReFramed” special. At just six years old, she was working in a Mississipi cotton field. Her personal experience with racial injustice prompted her to get involved in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

Later in her life, Hamer fought for voter enfranchisement and Black representation in politics. Her dedication encouraged thousands of Black citizens to register to vote and make their voices heard. She also ran for Senate.

“Fannie Lou Hamer’s America is a powerful film, one that illustrates the challenges and sacrifices so many faced in fighting for the right to vote,” said Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive & General Manager at PBS. “We are excited to work with WORLD Channel to bring this exceptional America ReFramed documentary, that highlights contributions of women of color both on screen and behind the camera, to audiences.”

