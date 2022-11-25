How to Watch ‘Fantasy Football’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

[Paramount +]’s newest family movie “Fantasy Football” is coming to the service on Friday, Nov. 25. Have you ever wondered what would happen if you could control real players on the football field like they were characters in a game of Madden? Callie Coleman discovers she can do exactly that, by using her controller at home to magically control her NFL running back father’s every move! Watch “Fantasy Football” to find out, exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

In this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter sports fantasy, everything changes when Callie A. Coleman (Marsai Martin) discovers she can magically control her father, Bobby’s (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field. When Callie plays as her dad, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, in “Madden NFL 23,” Bobby is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back bound for superstardom alongside his daughter and wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland).

With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie’s new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success. Their new connection is a powerful one, but to truly succeed they must rediscover what it really means to be a family.

