How to Watch ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
What’s the harm in a silly little affair if no one finds out? That’s the question at the center of the series adaptation of the iconic film “Fatal Attraction” coming to Paramount+ on Sunday, April 30. In the series, when Daniel Gallagher meets Alexandra Forrest, his life changes. When the two have an affair, it starts to threaten everything that Gallagher has created in his life, he soon finds himself willing to undertake even the most drastic measures to put an end to the tryst. Forrest, however, doesn’t feel like being gotten rid of quite so easily. You can watch Fatal Attraction: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere
The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone “Fatal Attraction” through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).
The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker.
Can you watch ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Fatal Attraction: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere Schedule
Paramount Plus will be airing ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere on Sunday, April 30, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, May 28, 2023.
- Episode 1: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Episode 2: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Episode 3: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Episode 4: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Episode 5: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Episode 6: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Episode 7: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Episode 8: Sunday, May 28, 2023
Can you watch ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Fatal Attraction: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Fatal Attraction: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
Fatal Attraction: Season 1April 30, 2023
An affair threatens the lives of Dan Gallagher and his wife, Beth, in this deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller which explores fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.7-Day Trial