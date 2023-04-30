How to Watch ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

What’s the harm in a silly little affair if no one finds out? That’s the question at the center of the series adaptation of the iconic film “Fatal Attraction” coming to Paramount+ on Sunday, April 30. In the series, when Daniel Gallagher meets Alexandra Forrest, his life changes. When the two have an affair, it starts to threaten everything that Gallagher has created in his life, he soon finds himself willing to undertake even the most drastic measures to put an end to the tryst. Forrest, however, doesn’t feel like being gotten rid of quite so easily. You can watch Fatal Attraction: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere

The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone “Fatal Attraction” through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker.

‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere Schedule

Paramount Plus will be airing ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere on Sunday, April 30, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, April 30, 2023

: Sunday, April 30, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, April 30, 2023

: Sunday, April 30, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, April 30, 2023

: Sunday, April 30, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, May 7, 2023

: Sunday, May 7, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, May 14, 2023

: Sunday, May 14, 2023 Episode 6 : Sunday, May 21, 2023

: Sunday, May 21, 2023 Episode 7 : Sunday, May 28, 2023

: Sunday, May 28, 2023 Episode 8: Sunday, May 28, 2023

‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Premiere Trailer