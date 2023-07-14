How to Watch ‘Father of the Bomb: J. Robert Oppenheimer’ Documentary Ahead of ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

J. Robert Oppenheimer was a complex, and ultimately tragic figure in American histroy. Oppenheimer was one of the architects of the Manhattan Project, the scientific program that developed the first nuclear weapons in World War II. Not only is this world-changing scientist at the center of one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer — Christopher Nolan’s “ Oppenheimer ” — but he is also the subject of a new documentary series on Fox Nation titled “Father of the Bomb: J. Robert Oppenheimer,” which is available to watch on-demand. You can watch with a seven-day free trial to Fox Nation via Fubo or directly through FoxNation .

Oppenheimer is often credited as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” but his own feelings regarding his legacy were decidedly more mixed. He observed events in Europe in the 1930s with increasing alarm, and when war broke out he was mobilized with other American scientists to develop a new type of weapon before the Nazis, who were also on the atomic trail, could build it first.

Now, viewers can learn more about his life, his critical work at the Los Alamos Laboratory, and his complex feelings regarding what his research had unleashed upon the world. Oppenheimer knew that the atomic bomb was key to winning the war, but he also knew he had opened a terrifying door that could never again be shut with his work.

