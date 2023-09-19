How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Antwerp 2023 UEFA Champions League Game Live for Free Without Cable

The UEFA Champions League is getting back to action! Group stage play for the 2023-24 edition of the Champions League begins on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when FC Barcelona will take on Royal Antwerp FC at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. This is the first time in team history that Antwerp is competing in the UEFA Champions League group stage, and they’ve drawn a true juggernaut as their first test. You can see the game live with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Antwerp 2023 UEFA Champions League Game

When: Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

About Barcelona vs. Antwerp 2023 UEFA Champions League Game

Barcelona is coming off a 2022 season that saw it finish as La Liga champions in Spain. Led by Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, the side is top of the table in that league once again, after notching four straight victories leading into Champions League play. They figure to be the prohibitive betting favorite in this game, especially since Antwerp has never participated in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

But Mark van Bommel’s side is no slouch, having won their fifth Belgian First Division title last season. They’ve come a long way in a short amount of time, considering they were beaten in the playoff round of last year’s UEFA Europa Conference League, and they won’t let Barcelona or any other team bully them on the pitch. Will top scorer Vincent Janssen be able to tally a goal or two for his squad?

Can You Stream Barcelona vs. Antwerp For Free?

You can indeed. Barcelona vs. Antwerp, along with every other UEFA Champions League game of the 2023-24 campaign will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Barcelona vs. Antwerp on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

