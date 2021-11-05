 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Apple TV+ Finch

How to Watch the Tom Hanks ‘Finch’ Movie Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

A lonely human, an inquisitive robot, and a loyal dog all share the same yearning: to find a home and be part of a family. “Finch” promises to take viewers on an emotional journey through a post-apocalyptic landscape. You can stream it on Apple TV+ on November 5.

How to Watch ‘Finch’ Premiere

About ‘Finch’

Starring Tom Hanks as a robotics engineer named Finch, the film takes place after a cataclysmic solar event, leaving the world a deserted wasteland. This will be the second Apple TV+ film to star Tom Hanks as the main character. “Greyhound” was released in May of 2020 and was adapted from the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd.”

For a decade, Finch has been living under an underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear. He then decides to create a robot, Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones), as a replacement for when Finch can no longer take care of his furry companion. The three embark on a road trip across the American West, taking in the wonders of life, the challenges of the world, and all the humor and hope that comes along with it.

In Apple’s “First Look” with Hanks, he shares his thoughts on the new post-apocalyptic adventure film, “It is not human to be alone, because in company we find companionship, we find love…The bond between Finch and Goodyear is one that is based upon deep affection and constant understanding. Who doesn’t love a good dog?”

Finch

November 5, 2021

On a post-apocalyptic Earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship, and what it means to be human.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.