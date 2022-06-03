 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Fire Island’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This summer, Hulu brings viewers a modern take on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” with “Fire Island.” The new romantic gay comedy arrives on Hulu on Friday, June 3 just in time to kick off Pride Month. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Fire Island’

About ‘Fire Island’

Two best friends, Noah and Howie, head to The Pines, a popular Fire Island resort. Located off the southern shore of Long Island, the area is known as a gay vacation destination and is one of America’s first gay beach towns.

While on their summer vacation, Noah and Howie enjoy sipping on cheap booze and living it up with some of their closest friends. They also meet up with rich vacation-goers Will and Conrad, and that’s when the flirting begins. Howie, Noah, Will, and Conrad all end up in flings as they soak up the sunshine.

The “Fire Island” cast features Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, Margaret Cho, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Aidan Wharton, Peter Smith, and Bradley Gibson.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Booster said, “I think that there are so many movies about the gay experience that are fraught with people who are unsure if they’re happy being gay or struggling with coming out … I want people to come away from this movie feeling the joy of our experiences and that it’s not all tragic.”

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Fire Island’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Watch the 'Fire Island' Preview:

