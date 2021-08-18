 Skip to Content
Five Bedrooms Peacock Peacock Originals

How to Watch ‘Five Bedrooms’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Five Bedrooms premiered on Peacock last summer, giving viewers something happy and lighthearted to enjoy during the pandemic. Now, the original series is back for another season. Season two is available to start streaming on Thursday, August 19. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Five Bedrooms Season 2 Premiere

Five Bedrooms stars Kat Stewart (Liz), Stephen Peacocke (Ben), Doris Younane (Heather), Katie Robertson (Ainsley), and Roy Joseph (Harry). The first season followed the five friends as they became a family after living together in the suburbs of the Australian city of Melbourne. All of the episodes were filmed in Melbourne.

Season two picks up three months after season one ended with the friends’ financial struggle, forcing them to move out of their home. In season two, the friends find a new suburban home to settle into. From there, new characters enter their lives. Throughout the season, they will be faced with many different ups and downs, including a DIY renovation, an injury, two pregnancies, an ex-husband, a workplace bullying complaint, and an unexpected tragedy.

The series has already renewed for a third season and is set to premiere next year.

Five Bedrooms

May 15, 2019

Five different people at different times of their lives bond at a wedding after being seated together at the singles table. After a few too many drinks, the solution to all of their problems seems to be buying a five-bedroom house together.

Is Five Bedrooms Season 1 Available to Stream?

Maybe you need a reminder of what happened during the first season of the show. If so, you can stream season one on Peacock.

Does Five Bedrooms Cost More to Stream on Peacock?

You don’t have to pay extra to watch Five Bedrooms. It is available for streaming with both the ad-supported and ad-free tiers of Peacock.

On What Devices Can I Stream Five Bedrooms?

You can stream Five Bedrooms on all devices that Peacock is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

