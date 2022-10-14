 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

For nearly a decade, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been hosting the reality series “Fixer Upper,” which serves as a flagship for their multimedia empire. The latest edition of the show is called “Fixer Upper: The Castle” and will follow the couple renovating a castle in their hometown of Waco, Texas. The limited series is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, and will debut simultaneously on HBO Max, discovery+, and Magnolia Network. You can stream it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the “Fixer Upper: The Castle” Series Premiere

About the “Fixer Upper: The Castle” Series Premiere

The eight-episode season will chronicle Chip and Joanna renovating Cottonland Castle, a 100-year-old building in their hometown of Waco. In the trailer for the season, the duo discusses how they’ve wanted the castle for two decades, and have now finally moved forward with plans to renovate it. The Gaineses inevitably run into problems with paneling, plasterwork, and water leaks.

Fixer Upper: The Castle

October 14, 2022

Chip and Joanna take on their biggest fixer yet: the famous castle in Waco, Texas. As they breathe new life into the historic landmark, they must also tackle its challenging infrastructure while preserving its original beauty.

The original “Fixer Upper” series ran for five seasons and 79 episodes on HGTV, between 2013 and 2017. The company announced the revival of the show in 2020 as part of the Magnolia Network, a new Gaines-branded channel that was replacing the former DIY Network. The new version, titled “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” launched on discovery+ as part of a “soft launch,” and officially debuted last year.

The “Castle” version of the show was announced earlier this year. It joins other new Magnolia shows like “Silos Baking Competition” and “Recipe Lost and Found.”

How to Stream the “Fixer Upper: The Castle” Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Fixer Upper: The Castle” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with HBO Max.

"Fixer Upper: The Castle" trailer

