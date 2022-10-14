How to Watch ‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
For nearly a decade, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been hosting the reality series “Fixer Upper,” which serves as a flagship for their multimedia empire. The latest edition of the show is called “Fixer Upper: The Castle” and will follow the couple renovating a castle in their hometown of Waco, Texas. The limited series is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, and will debut simultaneously on HBO Max, discovery+, and Magnolia Network. You can stream it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch the “Fixer Upper: The Castle” Series Premiere
- When: October 14 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: HBO Max, discovery+ and Magnolia Network
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About the “Fixer Upper: The Castle” Series Premiere
The eight-episode season will chronicle Chip and Joanna renovating Cottonland Castle, a 100-year-old building in their hometown of Waco. In the trailer for the season, the duo discusses how they’ve wanted the castle for two decades, and have now finally moved forward with plans to renovate it. The Gaineses inevitably run into problems with paneling, plasterwork, and water leaks.
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Chip and Joanna take on their biggest fixer yet: the famous castle in Waco, Texas. As they breathe new life into the historic landmark, they must also tackle its challenging infrastructure while preserving its original beauty.
The original “Fixer Upper” series ran for five seasons and 79 episodes on HGTV, between 2013 and 2017. The company announced the revival of the show in 2020 as part of the Magnolia Network, a new Gaines-branded channel that was replacing the former DIY Network. The new version, titled “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” launched on discovery+ as part of a “soft launch,” and officially debuted last year.
The “Castle” version of the show was announced earlier this year. It joins other new Magnolia shows like “Silos Baking Competition” and “Recipe Lost and Found.”
How to Stream the “Fixer Upper: The Castle” Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Fixer Upper: The Castle” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with HBO Max.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”Sign Up