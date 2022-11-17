How to Watch ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Taffy Brodesser-Akner fans, rejoice! The author’s best-selling novel “Fleishman is in Trouble” has been adapted into a new series which premieres Thursday, Nov. 17 on Hulu. The story follows Toby Fleishman, a 40-something doctor who hasn’t been single in a long time. But when Fleishman gets divorced, he’ll find the world of dating, not to mention raising kids as a single dad, is far more complicated than he ever could have imagined. You can watch “Fleishman is in Trouble” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ Series Premiere

About ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

The series centers on Toby (Jesse Eisenberg), the scion of the Fleishman clan. Recently divorced, Toby dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old Hannah and 9-year-old Solly and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As Toby balances parenting, the return of old friends Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming - and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer - he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out where Rachel went until he can finally face what caused the end to their marriage in the first place.

Can You Stream ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ Series Premiere For Free?

Yes, if you have not yet subscribed to Hulu. Hulu offers a 30 day free trial of either of its price plans to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.