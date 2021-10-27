How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes on Boston, aims for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (3-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (6-0-0, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -125, Bruins +103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Boston looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall and 20-5-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Panthers scored 39 power play goals on 190 power play opportunities last season.

Boston went 33-16-7 overall with a 15-9-4 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Bruins recorded 284 assists on 164 total goals last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anton Lundell: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: None listed.