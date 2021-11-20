How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Minneapolis, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes home win streak into matchup with Minnesota

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (11-5-0, first in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (12-2-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -146, Wild +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Minnesota trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 9-0-0 on their home ice. Florida is second in the league with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.9 goals.

The Wild are 6-3-0 on the road. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 33.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-14 in 17 games this season. Carter Verhaeghe has seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kirill Kaprizov has 15 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 11 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Wild: None listed.