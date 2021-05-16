2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Live Online Without Cable

After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Panthers vs. Lightning Online

When: Starting May 16th at 7:30pm ET

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Tampa), Bally Sports Florida (Miami), NBCSN/CNBC/USA (National)

How to Stream Round 1: Panthers vs. Lightning Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Panthers/Lightning series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

In Tampa, games will air on Bally Sports Sun, while in South Florida, the games will air on Bally Sports Florida, both of which are only available with AT&T TV.

Nationally, the games will be available on NBCSN/CNBC, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Panthers vs. Lightning Streaming Schedule

Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning at - Panthers | NBCSN, SN, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN

Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m.: Lightning at Panthers | CNBC, SNE, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN

Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | USA, FX-CA, TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL

Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | CNBC, SN, TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Panthers at Lightning | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD

All Live TV Streaming Options