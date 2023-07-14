 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

One of the most ambitious science fiction adaptations ever attempted on the small screen is returning with new episodes! The Apple TV+ original series “Foundation” will premiere its second season on Friday, July 14. The series follows a band of human exiles who want to save humanity from extinction, amidst the fall of the Galactic Empire which governs them. You can watch Foundation: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 takes place more than 100 years after the conclusion of the first batch of “Foundation” episodes. The Cleons have begun to fracture, just as a malicious queen schemes to bring down the entire Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor find a colony of reclusive Mentalics, equipped with powers so astounding they could alter the course of psychohistory. All the while, the Foundation and Empire drift ever closer to a war that could have implications on the fate of all humanity.

Lee Pace and Jared Harris lead the cast of “Foundation,” alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. Season 2 will also feature returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, Season 2 of Foundation introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Can you watch ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Foundation: Season 2 on Apple TV+.

‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere on Friday, July 14, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, September 15, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Episode 2: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Episode 3: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Episode 4: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Episode 5: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Episode 6: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Episode 7: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Episode 8: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Episode 9: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Episode 10: Friday, September 15, 2023

Can you watch ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Foundation: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Foundation: Season 2 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Foundation’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • Foundation: Season 2

    July 14, 2023

    More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

