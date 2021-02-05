How to Watch ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Live Online For Free Without Cable

The New York Times is taking a deep dive into one of pop cultures most influential forces—Britney Spears. The renowned publication is presenting “Framing Britney Spears” a documentary that takes a look at the pop superstar’s troubled experience of fame. The documentary premieres on FX on Hulu tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

How to Watch New York Times Presents: ‘Framing Britney Spears’

When: Friday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: FX on Hulu

Since the show is airing on FX, it will debut at the exact same time on Hulu, even if you don’t have their Live TV add-on.

“Framing Britney Spears” takes a look at all the various factors that contribute to Spears’ ability to be both a public fixation, while also being an enigma to the masses. At the crux of the documentary is her father’s conservatorship over her estate. As we all know, the pop princess had several public breakdowns back in 2007 which culminated in her shaving her head, divorcing ex-husband Kevin Federline and also losing custody of her children—that’s when Jamie Spears stepped in.

However, after an epic comeback, several chart toppers and a lucrative Vegas residency, Jamie maintains the reins on his daughter’s finances, which vexes fans. Last year, Britney fans launched the #FreeBritney campaign online which ultimately led to the singer taking her father back to court in order to reverse the conservatorship and sparked the making of “Framing Britney Spears.”

