How to Watch ‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ Live For Free Without Cable

The final days of former Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s life are the subject of a new BBC documentary brought to us by way of The CW. “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” tells the tragic story of Mercury’s curtain call through behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and more. You can watch “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” on the CW this Wednesday, April 20, starting at 8 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Wednesday, April 20 at 8 PM ET

Wednesday, April 20 at 8 PM ET TV: The CW

About Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” showcases the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury’s life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history — the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium — to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS.

Featuring new interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, the documentary includes extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and more. The film also hears directly from those who performed at the epic gig, including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Lisa Stansfield, and Paul Young, as well as the concert’s promoter, Harvey Goldsmith.

For the first time, Freddie’s story is told alongside the experiences of those who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones during the same period. Medical practitioners, survivors, and human rights campaigners recount the intensity of living through the AIDS pandemic and the moral panic it brought about. Featuring the first major interview with Kashmira Bulsara, Freddie’s sister, this is the story of a tragedy that allowed vital conversations that couldn’t previously be held to finally be brought to light.

