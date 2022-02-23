How to Watch ‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

The documentary “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” will air on Wednesday, February 23 at 9 PM ET via HBO and HBO Max. Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

How to Watch ‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’

When: Wednesday, February 23 at 9 PM ET

TV: HBO or HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

About ‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’

Inspired by David Blight’s biography, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” the documentary “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” stars Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker, and Jeffrey Wright. The actors will draw from five of Douglass’ speeches representing different moments from the 19th century and the anti-slavery activist’s life.

Contextualizing Douglass’ writings are scholars David Blight, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Sarah Lewis, Keidrick Roy, artist Bisa Butler, poet Nzadi Keita, and Douglass descendant Ken Morris.

The five speeches are:

“I Have Come To Tell You Something About Slavery” (1841) : performed by Denzel Whitaker. For the first time in public at an anti-slavery convention, Douglass recounts his story of being raised as a slave.

: performed by Denzel Whitaker. For the first time in public at an anti-slavery convention, Douglass recounts his story of being raised as a slave. “Country, Conscience, And The Anti-Slavery Cause” (1847) : performed by Jonathan Majors. Douglass addresses the American Anti-Slavery Society on his return from the British Isles which he found to be more accepting than America.

: performed by Jonathan Majors. Douglass addresses the American Anti-Slavery Society on his return from the British Isles which he found to be more accepting than America. “What, To The Slave, Is The Fourth Of July?” (1852) : performed by Nicole Beharie. Douglass tells the audience his people are continuing to be enslaved despite it being 76 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

: performed by Nicole Beharie. Douglass tells the audience his people are continuing to be enslaved despite it being 76 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “The Proclamation And A Negro Army” (1863) : performed by Colman Domingo. In response to the Emancipation Proclamation, Douglass wants the Black man to be allowed to fight in the war.

: performed by Colman Domingo. In response to the Emancipation Proclamation, Douglass wants the Black man to be allowed to fight in the war. “Lessons Of The Hour” (1894): performed by Jeffrey Wright. Douglass urges America to eliminate prejudice and stay true to its founding principles.

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches February 23, 2022 Acclaimed actors draw from five of Douglass’ legendary speeches, to represent a different moment in the tumultuous history of 19th century America as well as a different stage of Douglass’ long and celebrated life, while famed scholars provide context for the speeches, and remind us that Frederick Douglass’ words about racial injustice still resonate deeply today.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial