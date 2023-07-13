How to Watch ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Everything is connected. Viewers will find that statement to be true in ways they never imagined when “Full Circle” debuts on Max on Thursday, July 13. The show is an intricate mystery/thriller series, with deeply involved plots and character connections that will reveal themselves slowly over the course of the show. If you love a good slow-burn mystery, “Full Circle” is the show for you. You can watch Full Circle with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere

Sam’s son is missing, and she will do almost anything to get him back. No investigator is too expensive, no detective’s time is too precious, and no distraction is worthy of her attention. But Sam’s family has secrets of its own, and there’s no way to keep some of them from spilling out once the investigation into her son’s botched kidnapping is underway.

“Full Circle” features an incredible cast, including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, CCH Pounder, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome and Dennis Quaid. Each of the six episodes were directed by Steven Soderbergh, who specializes in thrillers like “No Sudden Move,” “Side Effects” and “Contagion.” It’s a show that may force you to start seeing connections in your own life you never knew existed before.

Can you watch ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Full Circle and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Full Circle on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

