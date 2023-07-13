 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Everything is connected. Viewers will find that statement to be true in ways they never imagined when “Full Circle” debuts on Max on Thursday, July 13. The show is an intricate mystery/thriller series, with deeply involved plots and character connections that will reveal themselves slowly over the course of the show. If you love a good slow-burn mystery, “Full Circle” is the show for you. You can watch Full Circle with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere

About ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere

Sam’s son is missing, and she will do almost anything to get him back. No investigator is too expensive, no detective’s time is too precious, and no distraction is worthy of her attention. But Sam’s family has secrets of its own, and there’s no way to keep some of them from spilling out once the investigation into her son’s botched kidnapping is underway.

“Full Circle” features an incredible cast, including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, CCH Pounder, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome and Dennis Quaid. Each of the six episodes were directed by Steven Soderbergh, who specializes in thrillers like “No Sudden Move,” “Side Effects” and “Contagion.” It’s a show that may force you to start seeing connections in your own life you never knew existed before.

Can you watch ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Full Circle and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Full Circle on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

‘Full Circle’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Full Circle

    July 13, 2023

    An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

  • 7-Day Trial
    Max via amazon.com

    Max

    Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.

    Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.

    All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

    You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99+ / month
    Max via amazon.com

    Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

