How to Watch ‘Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

We’re all invited to Gabrielle Union’s big 5-0, and the actor is celebrating in the form of the upcoming BET+ special “Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50.” The two-parter will follow Union, husband and former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, and more family and friends as she takes a return trip to Africa for her 50th birthday and travel across multiple countries. Both episodes of the mini-series will debut on BET+ on June 15. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch 'Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50'

About 'Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50'

Gabrielle Union rang in her 50th birthday this past October in style: to celebrate and honor herself, the actor and activist filmed “Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50” for BET+.

The two-part special follows Union, with her family and closest friends, on an epic tour through Africa, exploring the continent, from the Ghanan coast to the nightlife of South Africa. Along the way, she embarks on both a physical journey as well as a spiritual and emotional one, honoring the woman she once was, the one she is now, and the one she will be.

“Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50” is the first project between Union and the streamer as part of her overall deal with BET. Both episodes of the series will debut on BET+ on June 15.

Can you watch 'Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50' for free?

BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50’ on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50'?

You can watch BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50' Trailer

    BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.

