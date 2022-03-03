How to Watch ‘Gaming Wall Street’ Season 1 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Gaming Wall Street,” which is narrated by “Succession” star Kieran Culkin, takes you inside the GameStop stock market scandal that dominated headlines in 2021. Be sure to stream the two-part thrill ride on HBO Max on March 3 to see how one group of people set out to topple the system. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Gaming Wall Street” Season 1 Premiere

About “Gaming Wall Street”

Directed by Tobias Deml, the two-part documentary will take viewers on a deep dive into the unbelievable 2021 GameStop stock snafu that led many at-home-investors to win big while simultaneously shedding light on the unfair business practices of Wall Street.

“Succession” star, Kieran Culkin, helps weave the story as the documentary explains how some “nerds on Reddit” were able to make the store’s stock launch to sky-high levels. No one could have predicted that these underdogs would win.

Funds began to rapidly accumulate to shocking numbers and the stock trading app, Robinhood, intervened and shut down GameStop trading. This unprecedented move ripped away the curtain from Wall Street corruption and would eventually end in countless lawsuits against those involved.

Gaming Wall Street March 3, 2022 Narrated by Kieran Culkin, explore the historic 2021 short squeeze of GameStop, and how a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street.

