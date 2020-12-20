How to Watch ‘Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Special’ Live For Free Without Cable

Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are maximizing on the family time with a Christmas special. The husband and wife duo will be performing some beloved Christmas hits for Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Special. The event will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Special’

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

After their special back in April received astounding feedback, Brooks and Yearwood are doing it again, live from their home. This time though, the couple will be uplifting your spirits and bringing in the Christmas cheer as the special will focus only on Christmas music. Brooks and Yearwood playing songs requested by fans. The special will have no live audience present and will operate with a small production crew.

“Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families,” said Jack Sussman, EVP, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood?”

How to Stream “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Special” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Special” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options