How to Watch ‘George & Tammy’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new limited series makes its debut this weekend, sharing the story of country music stars George Jones and Tammy Lynette. “George & Tammy” is inspired by the book “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George” by the couple’s daughter Georgette Jones. The series follows the performers from the time they met throughout their relationship and careers. Tune in to the series premiere on Showtime on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘George & Tammy’

“George & Tammy” is also available to stream on-demand on SHOWTIME. The first episode airs on Paramount Network on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as well. New episodes premiere on Sunday nights for the next six weeks with the finale airing on Jan. 8, 2023.

About ‘George & Tammy’

In “George & Tammy,” Michael Shannon plays the role of George alongside Jessica Chastain as Tammy. The series gives country music fans the chance to see where it all began for the iconic musicians. It all starts when rising star Tammy has the opportunity to open for George, who is her inspiration. Though the pair hits it off right away, they face an obstacle because Tammy is already married.

Later on, George and Tammy end up pursuing a musical career together and having a baby. As they continue performing, creating hits, and rising to the top, the duo hits a couple of roadblocks. Tammy ponders whether George is cut out for life in the spotlight. They also face issues as she wants him to get sober, which adds tension to their relationship.

Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon also star in the show. The miniseries was created by Abe Sylvia and directed by John Hillcoat.

How to Stream ‘George & Tammy’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the premiere of “George & Tammy” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

