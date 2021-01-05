How to Watch Georgia State Runoff Election Coverage Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, and Android

All eyes are on Georgia today as the peach state holds its runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats. Much is riding on the election as the results can once again change which party controls the senate. Live coverage of the election will be broadcast on your local networks, as well as cable news channels such as CNN, MSNBC, & Fox News beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Georgia State Runoff Race Coverage

When: Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: Local Networks, CNN, MSNBC, & Fox News

The Georgia runoffs are ultra important because the results determine which side the Senate will lean, going into the new administration. For Republicans maintain their majority hold, they’ll win just one seat. However, if Democrats were to takeover both seats, the Senate will be split in the middle and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaker in all policies that move through.

Republican Senator David Perdue is going against, Democrat Jon Ossoff. The former won by less than 100,000 votes, in November, but still couldn’t muster 50 percent of the vote mandated in order to avoid the runoff, CBSN reports. The other race consists of Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler going against Democrat Raphael Warnock. “Their race headed to a runoff after Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins, a favorite of President Trump’s, split the Republican vote in November. Warnock won the most votes of the three, but Loeffler and Collins combined won more votes than he did,” according to CBSN.

On MSNBC, Steve Kornacki will return to the map, while on CNN, John King, will help you sort out the outcome. Fox News’ Bill Hemmer will do the same on the Fox-owned network.

How to Stream the Georgia State Runoff Races Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the Georgia Runoffs coverage live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options