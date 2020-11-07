How to Watch Georgia State vs. UL-Monroe on ESPN3 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the Georgia State Panthers face the UL-Monroe Warhawks from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia State Panthers vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.