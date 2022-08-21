How to Watch ‘Ghosts of Devil’s Perch’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re a fan of paranormal series and documentaries, “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” is one you won’t want to miss. The new series premieres on the Travel Channel this weekend. It follows investigator Dave Schrader, tech expert K.D. Stafford, and psychic medium Cindy Kaza as they travel to Butte, Montana. The first episode of this thrilling series premieres on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Ghosts of Devil’s Perch’ Series Premiere

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New episodes of “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” are available to stream on-demand at the same time on discovery+.

About ‘Ghosts of Devil’s Perch’

Mayor J.P. Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester called Dave, K.D., and Cindy in to dig into the paranormal activity in the mountain town of Butte, also known as “The Devil’s Perch.” In the 1880s, copper was found in the historic mining town. Before long, the Copper Barons became greedy and the town’s reputation took a turn for the worse.

Now, the people of Butte want to give the town a fresh start. However, that is easier said than done. As they work to restore the area, they find themselves in scary situations. Dave, K.D., and Cindy are experts, but this job is unlike anything they’ve seen before.

You can find the episode guide below.

Sunday, Aug. 21: “Blood Feud”

“Blood Feud” Sunday, Aug. 28: “The Axe Man”

“The Axe Man” Sunday, Sept. 4: “Monster in the Mine”

“Monster in the Mine” Sunday, Sept. 11: “Shadow of Doubt”

“Shadow of Doubt” Sunday, Sept. 18: “Help Us”

“Help Us” Sunday, Sept. 25: “I’m Coming for You”

“I’m Coming for You” Sunday, Oct. 2: “Unfinished Business”

“Unfinished Business” Sunday, Oct. 9: “End Lines”

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream the new series “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch.” If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Ghosts of Devil’s Perch’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” series premiere on Travel Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options