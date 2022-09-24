 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Global Citizen Festival: Take Action Now’ 2022 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

Where else can one find Metallica and the Jonas Brothers on the same bill, while also fighting global poverty? The Global Citizen Festival, the annual charity concert, and festival with the goal of “End Extreme Poverty NOW,” takes place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live and Hulu airing it live. FX and ABC offering compilations special on Sunday, Sept 25 at 5 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. respectively. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the 2022 Global Citizen Festival

About the 2022 Global Citizen Festival

A throwback to the Concert in Bangledesh and other star-studded charity concerts of the past, the Global Citizen Festival began in 2012 as a way to raise money to end extreme poverty. The first edition was headlined by the Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Neil Young, and Crazy Horse.

This year’s edition will take place in two cities at once, New York City and Accra, Ghana. The Ghana side will be headlined by Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS, and Uncle Waffles, while the New York concert features Metallica, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía. Danai Gurira will host the Accra side, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosting in Central Park.

The Global Citizen show can be watched live, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, on ABC News Live and Hulu. A two-hour highlight show will air on FX on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. ET and a one-hour special on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

On Which Devices Can You Stream 2022 Global Citizen Festival on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Preview for the 2022 Global Citizens Festival

