How to Watch ‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Follow the story of Denny Duron and the Evangel Christian Academy Valor football team in “God. Family. Football.” This six-part docuseries tells the tale of Duron, who un-retires after 30 years away to coach the team he founded decades ago, and the Valor, who are coming off their worst season ever. As the team faces struggle and triumph on and off the field, they are united by coach Duron’s formula for success: “God first, family second, and football third.” All six episodes of “God. Family. Football.” will be released this Friday, Sept. 1 on Amazon Freevee. You can watch God. Family. Football. with a free sign-up to Freevee .

About ‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere

“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell “God. Family. Football.’s” story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” says executive producer Russell Wilson. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”

God. Family. Football. hails from Propagate and is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Drew Buckley. The series was created and executive produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed. Jared Goetz of Ascending Media Group, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in association with Why Not You Productions, and Rob Gehring also serve as executive producers. Cliff Young, Cody Bess, Scott Brignac, Chelsea Friedland, and Matt Woolsey serve as co-executive producers.

‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere Schedule

Episodes 1-6 of “God. Family. Football” will be released simultaneously on Friday, Sept. 1.

What devices can you use to stream ‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere?

You can watch God. Family. Football. on Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere Trailer