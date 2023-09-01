 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
God. Family. Football. Freevee

How to Watch ‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Follow the story of Denny Duron and the Evangel Christian Academy Valor football team in “God. Family. Football.” This six-part docuseries tells the tale of Duron, who un-retires after 30 years away to coach the team he founded decades ago, and the Valor, who are coming off their worst season ever. As the team faces struggle and triumph on and off the field, they are united by coach Duron’s formula for success: “God first, family second, and football third.” All six episodes of “God. Family. Football.” will be released this Friday, Sept. 1 on Amazon Freevee. You can watch God. Family. Football. with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch ‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere

About ‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere

“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell “God. Family. Football.’s” story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” says executive producer Russell Wilson. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”

God. Family. Football. hails from Propagate and is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Drew Buckley. The series was created and executive produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed. Jared Goetz of Ascending Media Group, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in association with Why Not You Productions, and Rob Gehring also serve as executive producers. Cliff Young, Cody Bess, Scott Brignac, Chelsea Friedland, and Matt Woolsey serve as co-executive producers.

‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere Schedule

Episodes 1-6 of “God. Family. Football” will be released simultaneously on Friday, Sept. 1.

What devices can you use to stream ‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere?

You can watch God. Family. Football. on Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘God. Family. Football.’ Premiere Trailer

  • God. Family. Football.

    September 1, 2023

    Legendary high school football coach Denny Duron comes out of retirement to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

  • Watch
    amazonfreevee.com

    Freevee

    Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.

    Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

    On a computer, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app. Most streaming devices have the Freevee app as a standalone option.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    amazonfreevee.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.