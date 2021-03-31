How to Watch ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When two legendary monsters go head to head, who wins? In the end, it’s definitely the audience. MUTO-turned tribal deity, Kong, is undertaking a perilous journey with his protectors to find his true home.

Godzilla just saved San Francisco from two flying nuclear warhead-eating monsters and is now blazing a path of destruction across the globe. With a subscription to HBO Max, you can stream this unstoppable lizard as he meets an immovable ape in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ airing March 31.

How to Watch “Godzilla vs Kong’

When: Wednesday, March 31

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

What time will ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ be released?

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will be available internationally on March 24, and in the United States on March 31.

About ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ might not be Citizen Kane, and the film doesn’t shy away from the brutal eye candy that it knows we all want to see. Fans who have been following the “monsterverse,” - a collection of films that spans Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) - know there is more to the popcorn-munching blockbuster than meets the eye. MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms) have been catalogued and studied by Monarch since 1946, two years after explorer Hank Marlow first encountered Kong on Skull Island. This isn’t the first war of monsters; Kong and Godzilla are the survivors from the previous one, and neither attacks without purpose.

Monarch is now embarking upon a treacherous mission to discover the Titans’ origins, piecing together the story that created the ancient grudge that somehow left both creatures in tenuous isolation. This fourth film in Legendary’s monster saga has Mark (Kyle Chandler) and Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) Russell reprising their roles from ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ as father and daughter, and also sees the return of Ling Chen (Zhang Ziyi). Hop on HBO Max March 31 to witness the epic clash between two of cinema’s biggest titans!