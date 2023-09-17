How to Watch ‘The Gold’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s not often that a crime is so impactful that it changes the course of world history. But that’s exactly what happened in the aftermath of a 1983 bank heist in London, and those events have inspired the new drama series “ The Gold ,” which premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, Sept. 17. It’s an epic tale of money, crime, creation and destruction, and users will get to see two episodes on its premiere date instead of just one. You can watch with a subscription to Paramount Plus .

About 'The Gold' Series Premiere

On Nov. 26, 1983, a group of criminals entered a security depot close to London’s Heathrow International Airport. It was supposed to be a simple snatch-and-grab job, the kind fairly common in that area of town. But when the thieves inadvertently stumbled across £26 million worth of gold bullion, the plan changed.

The legacy of that crime lives on today. The need to dispose of all that gold bullion gave birth to the large-scale money laundering industry, and the funds that came out the other end helped to create the London Docklands property boom. It brought blue collar criminals and white collar criminals closer together, and also left a slew of corpses in its wake, as crimes involving this amount of money usually do. Now, audiences can learn more about the shocking story in “The Gold” on Paramount+.

What is the 'The Gold' Series Premiere episode schedule?

The first two episodes of “The Gold” will be released on Sunday, Sept. 17, with one episode dropping each following Sunday.

