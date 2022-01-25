How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

In San Francisco, Dallas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors host the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks (27-20, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Dallas. He ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 26.0 points per game.

The Warriors are 18-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 3.0.

The Mavericks are 21-11 against conference opponents. Dallas is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 99-82 in their last matchup on Jan. 6. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 26 points, and Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 26 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jalen Brunson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 105.8 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (injury management), Klay Thompson: out (knee), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (illness).