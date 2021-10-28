How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Perview: Memphis Grizzlies to take on the Golden State Warriors on the road

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Warriors -5.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State finished 25-17 in Western Conference games and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 27.7 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).