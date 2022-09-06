 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Good Bones” host and expert home renovator Mina Starsiak Hawk is back with a brand new spin-off, “Good Bones: Risky Business.” The new HGTV series offers a closer look at all that goes into completely renovating a property. The “Good Bones” spin-off makes its debut on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 ET and you can watch the series premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ Series Premiere

If you would prefer to watch “Good Bones: Risky Business” on-demand, the new series will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream the spin-off series, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” on-demand. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch “Good Bones: Risky Business” and many other titles. A subscription costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

About ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’

In “Good Bones: Risky Business,” Mina flies solo and goes all-in on purchasing an old Victorian home in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square district. She paid $1.2 million on the property, known as the Sanders House, which features over 7,000 square feet of living space and is more than 100 years old.

This is the biggest, most costly renovation yet. Mina has her work cut out for her as she transforms the old house into a bed and breakfast while restoring and preserving its original charm. Though this may be a risky renovation to take on, she knows that the home has good bones.

“Good Bones: Risky Business” is different from Mina’s first series and many of the other home renovation programs on HGTV. The new series offers a unique perspective throughout the buying and building processes. Throughout the six episodes, Mina will focus on one single property as opposed to renovating a different home in each episode of “Good Bones.”

How to Stream the ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Good Bones: Risky Business” series premiere on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

HGTV

Take a Look at What's Ahead on 'Good Bones: Risky Business:'

