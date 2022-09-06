How to Watch ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Good Bones” host and expert home renovator Mina Starsiak Hawk is back with a brand new spin-off, “Good Bones: Risky Business.” The new HGTV series offers a closer look at all that goes into completely renovating a property. The “Good Bones” spin-off makes its debut on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 ET and you can watch the series premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ Series Premiere

When: Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 ET

Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 ET Where: HGTV

If you would prefer to watch “Good Bones: Risky Business” on-demand, the new series will also be available to stream on discovery+.

About ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’

In “Good Bones: Risky Business,” Mina flies solo and goes all-in on purchasing an old Victorian home in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square district. She paid $1.2 million on the property, known as the Sanders House, which features over 7,000 square feet of living space and is more than 100 years old.

This is the biggest, most costly renovation yet. Mina has her work cut out for her as she transforms the old house into a bed and breakfast while restoring and preserving its original charm. Though this may be a risky renovation to take on, she knows that the home has good bones.

“Good Bones: Risky Business” is different from Mina’s first series and many of the other home renovation programs on HGTV. The new series offers a unique perspective throughout the buying and building processes. Throughout the six episodes, Mina will focus on one single property as opposed to renovating a different home in each episode of “Good Bones.”

