How to Watch ‘Good Bones’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Good Bones' Season Premiere

“Good Bones” Season 8 will showcase a whole new batch of in-depth projects for Karen and Mina to tackle. They go all-in, tearing the homes apart down to the studs, which allows them to work with the existing good bones while giving each home a total transformation. Right off the bat, Mina and Karen are taking on a massive task. They head to the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood to clear out a run-down duplex and bring it back to life.

Also during this season, Mina and Karen have the chance to work on a couple of very special projects. Mina’s sister, Kelsy, and brother, Tad, are both ready to take on their own fixer-uppers. With Mina and Karen occupied with their family members’ renovations, the rest of the crew is hard at work throughout Fountain Square.

Mina recently announced that the series is coming to an end after this season. On her podcast, the real estate agent opened up about Season 8 marking the end of an era

Episodes of “Good Bones” will be available on discovery+ and Max following their premiere on HGTV.

Can you watch 'Good Bones' Season Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch HGTV on Philo.

You can watch ‘Good Bones’ Season Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the 'Good Bones' Season Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes premiere weekly for the next 10 weeks.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, Aug. 15

: Tuesday, Aug. 15 Episode 2 : Tuesday, Aug. 22

: Tuesday, Aug. 22 Episode 3 : Tuesday, Aug. 29

: Tuesday, Aug. 29 Episode 4 : Tuesday, Sept. 5

: Tuesday, Sept. 5 Episode 5: Tuesday, Sept. 12 Episode 6 : Tuesday, Sept. 19

: Tuesday, Sept. 19 Episode 7 : Tuesday, Sept. 26

: Tuesday, Sept. 26 Episode 8 : Tuesday, Oct. 3

: Tuesday, Oct. 3 Episode 9 : Tuesday, Oct. 10

: Tuesday, Oct. 10 Episode 10: Tuesday, Oct. 17

What devices can you use to stream 'Good Bones' Season Premiere?

You can watch HGTV on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Good Bones' Season Premiere Trailer