How to Watch ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation’ Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile for Free

Aubrey Chorpenning

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix are inviting you along on their next adventure! The best friends come together again for another installment in the “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” series. This time, they’re enjoying some fun holiday festivities. “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation” premieres live on Fox on Tuesday, December 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation’

About ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation’

Chefs Ramsay and D’Acampo and maître d’hôtel Sirieix are kicking off the holiday season with a festive road trip. This time, they are all headed to a winter wonderland! In the holiday special, they set out on an important journey to find Santa Claus before Christmas. Along the way, they will enjoy delicious food, of course, and have plenty of good laughs. Will the trio’s road trip to St. Nick be a success?

Tune in to get in the Christmas spirit with Ramsay and his two close friends. After the holidays, you can catch the final installment in the series. The third special, “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation,” airs on Fox on January 4. The series of special is based on the friends’ original road trip show, “Gordon, Gino & Fred.”

How to Stream ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation” live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

