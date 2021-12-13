How to Watch ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation’ Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile for Free

FOX is airing a selection of “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” special vacation episodes throughout December and January. First up is “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation.” In the special, the chef and two of his pals set out on a culinary adventure. The first two-hour installment premieres live on Monday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation’

About ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation’

In ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation,’ the famous chef hits the road alongside chef Gino D’Acampo and maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix. In this special, the trio visits each of their home countries to sample foods from each one. Ramsay is from Scotland, D’Acampo calls Italy home, and Sirieix grew up in France.

In between trying all kinds of new foods, Ramsay, D’Acampo, and Sirieix also have time to enjoy exploring each country together. The special is filled with plenty of fun and hilarious moments you won’t want to miss.

These specials are Americanized versions of the successful road trip show, “Gordon, Gino & Fred.” The next two specials in the series include “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation,” which airs on December 14, and “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation,” premiering on January 4.

How to Stream ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation” live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.