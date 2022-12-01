How to Watch ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

HBO Max Original series “Gossip Girl” is back for its second season. The continuation of The CW’s original series of the same name takes place nearly a decade later and follows a new generation of high schoolers in New York. You can stream the first episode of “Gossip Girl” Season 2 beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1. New episodes drop Thursdays through Jan. 26, 2023. You can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch 'Gossip Girl'

About ‘Gossip Girl’

Prepare for plenty of relationship drama and friendship troubles as the Constance Billard students enter the second semester of their junior year. Season 2 picks up where the first installment left off. Julian is still working with Gossip Girl but doesn’t know who she is. The new season will show more about Audrey, Max, and Aki’s polyamorous relationship. Monet hopes to become the queen, but the official synopsis teases, “everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.”

“Gossip Girl” Season 2 stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg also makes a guest appearance. Narrator Kristen Bell returns to the series.

Season 1 is also available to stream on-demand on HBO Max.

