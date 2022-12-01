 Skip to Content
HBO Max Gossip Girl

How to Watch ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

HBO Max Original series “Gossip Girl” is back for its second season. The continuation of The CW’s original series of the same name takes place nearly a decade later and follows a new generation of high schoolers in New York. You can stream the first episode of “Gossip Girl” Season 2 beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1. New episodes drop Thursdays through Jan. 26, 2023. You can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Gossip Girl’

About ‘Gossip Girl’

Prepare for plenty of relationship drama and friendship troubles as the Constance Billard students enter the second semester of their junior year. Season 2 picks up where the first installment left off. Julian is still working with Gossip Girl but doesn’t know who she is. The new season will show more about Audrey, Max, and Aki’s polyamorous relationship. Monet hopes to become the queen, but the official synopsis teases, “everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.”

“Gossip Girl” Season 2 stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg also makes a guest appearance. Narrator Kristen Bell returns to the series.

Season 1 is also available to stream on-demand on HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Gossip Girl.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Gossip Girl’ on HBO Max?

“Gossip Girl” on HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the 'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer:

