How to Watch ‘Gray Matter’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The same day the new Max reboot of “Project Greenlight” is set to premiere on the streamer, “Gray Matter,” the first feature film developed and produced by the new series, will also make its debut. The sci-fi thriller, starring Mia Isaac and Jessica Frances Dukes, will be available to watch on Max starting this Thursday, July 13, with filmmaker Meko Winbush making her feature directorial debut as part of “Greenlight.” Plan your double-feature accordingly: You can watch Gray Matter with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
About ‘Gray Matter’
Directed by Meko Winbush and written by Philip Gelatt, “Gray Matter” follows Aurora (played by Mia Isaac), who has known her whole life that she and her mother, Ayla (Jessica Frances Dukes) have superhuman abilities that also make them dangerous, will discover if her mother was speaking the truth on one fateful and fatal night.
The film also stars Andrew Liner, Isabella Ferreira, Kristian Venture, Ezri Walker, Allison Ye, Kara Amanda Smith, and more.
“Gray Matter” is the first feature-length film from Winbush and the first film produced as part of Max’s “Project Greenlight” reboot, “Project Greenlight: New Generation.” Now produced by “Insecure” creator/star Issa Rae, the series takes a look at the filmmaking process by following a group of diverse, up-and-coming talented female filmmakers who, under Rae’s guidance, will direct their first feature-length films. The series reboot also will debut on July 13.
“Gray Matter” will be available to watch on Max on Thursday, July 13.
Can you watch ‘Gray Matter’ offline?
Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Gray Matter and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Gray Matter’?
You can watch Gray Matter on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Get a Free Trial of Max
Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Get Started.”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Sign-Up Now.”
- Create Your Account.
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile.
- Click “Account.”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Max Free Trial.
‘Gray Matter’ Trailer
-
Gray MatterJuly 13, 2023
All her life, Aurora has been taught by her mother that the superhuman abilities they possess, the abilities that make them unique, also make them dangerous. Now, on one fateful and deadly night, Aurora will find out if her mother was telling the truth and just what consequences the use of her powers might have.
-
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.7-Day Trial