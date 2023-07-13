How to Watch ‘Gray Matter’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The same day the new Max reboot of “ Project Greenlight ” is set to premiere on the streamer, “Gray Matter,” the first feature film developed and produced by the new series, will also make its debut. The sci-fi thriller, starring Mia Isaac and Jessica Frances Dukes, will be available to watch on Max starting this Thursday, July 13, with filmmaker Meko Winbush making her feature directorial debut as part of “Greenlight.” Plan your double-feature accordingly: You can watch Gray Matter with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Gray Matter’

Directed by Meko Winbush and written by Philip Gelatt, “Gray Matter” follows Aurora (played by Mia Isaac), who has known her whole life that she and her mother, Ayla (Jessica Frances Dukes) have superhuman abilities that also make them dangerous, will discover if her mother was speaking the truth on one fateful and fatal night.

The film also stars Andrew Liner, Isabella Ferreira, Kristian Venture, Ezri Walker, Allison Ye, Kara Amanda Smith, and more.

“Gray Matter” is the first feature-length film from Winbush and the first film produced as part of Max’s “Project Greenlight” reboot, “Project Greenlight: New Generation.” Now produced by “Insecure” creator/star Issa Rae, the series takes a look at the filmmaking process by following a group of diverse, up-and-coming talented female filmmakers who, under Rae’s guidance, will direct their first feature-length films. The series reboot also will debut on July 13.

“Gray Matter” will be available to watch on Max on Thursday, July 13.

‘Gray Matter’ Trailer