How to Watch ‘Great Expectations’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Hulu ’s content library is about to get a little more Dickensian. On Sunday, March 26, Hulu will premiere its newest historical drama, an adaptation of the classic Dickens tale “Great Expectations.” The series focuses on a young Englishman dead-set on improving his station in life, until he finds out what that improvement might cost him in the end. Set in a time where social class was everything, this tale still has resounding messages for modern life. You can watch Great Expectations with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Great Expectations’ Series Premiere

“Great Expectations” is the coming-of-age story of “Pip,” an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric “Miss Havisham” shows him a dark world of possibilities. Wealth and power aren’t all they’ve been made out to be, and the cost of acquiring them can be high indeed.

Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true price of entry into this new world, and whether gaining access to it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A damning critique of the class system, this series is adapted from the Dickens novel published in 1861.

Fionn Whitehead stars as “Pip,” leading a stellar cast featuring Olivia Colman as “Miss Havisham,” Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Laurie Ogden, Rudi Dharmalingam, Tom Sweet, Chloe Lea and Matt Berry.

Can you watch ‘Great Expectations’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Great Expectations on Hulu.

‘Great Expectations’ Series Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing ‘Great Expectations’ Series Premiere on Sunday, March 26, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, March 26, 2023

: Sunday, March 26, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, March 26, 2023

: Sunday, March 26, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, April 2, 2023

: Sunday, April 2, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, April 9, 2023

: Sunday, April 9, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, April 16, 2023

: Sunday, April 16, 2023 Episode 6: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Can you watch ‘Great Expectations’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Great Expectations and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Great Expectations’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Great Expectations on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

