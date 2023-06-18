How to Watch ‘Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Welcome to the jungle — or, if you prefer, Paradise City. Either way, Guns N’ Roses fans should have one destination this week when Reelz debuts “Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band” on Sunday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET. The music documentary will show how the classic hard rock band built its brand “on volatile behavior, toxic addictions, and massive ego battles” and still came out on the other side with platinum-selling records, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and a place in history as one of America’s greatest bands. You can watch Reelz with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM .

About 'Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band'

Few bands in American rock history have had as successful of a debut as Guns ‘N Roses. With Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Steven Adler, the band’s debut album, “Appetite for Destruction,” is not just one of the biggest-selling debuts and one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all time in the US with over 30 million copies sold, it cemented the band’s place in rock history with three of their biggest hits all at once: “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “Paradise City.”

Now, the band will be the subject of the Reelz documentary “Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band,” which will follow the turbulent story of the Hall of Fame hard rock band since the album’s debut in 1987, tracking the meteoric rise, collapse, and revival of the band, complete with its classic combination of ego, chaos, destruction, and authenticity. Now, embarking on a 38-show world tour in June 2023, the band is continuing its legacy.

“Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band” on Sunday, June 18, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

