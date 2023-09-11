How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere

On this season of “Halloween Baking Championship,” a group of 12 contestants make their way to the run-down Henson & Sons Carnival. These bakers believe they have what it takes to walk away victorious, but the competition is hot. Throughout the season, the experienced bakers will compete in a variety of challenges to help thin out the competition. They must lean into their spooky skills and show the judges and viewers what they can do.

In the first episode, the bakers get right to work to complete the first challenge of the season. They must make a “tarot-misu” as well as creepy clown cakes.

John Henson hosts the competition. The “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 9 judges are Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young. The bakers’ fate is in the hands of these experienced judges, and the stakes are high. Each week, as Halloween gets closer, the number of contestants gets smaller. By the end of the season, just one baker will be named the Halloween Baking Champion.

The “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 9 competitors include:

Christa Aylward, owner of Sweets by Christa in Dublin, Ohio

Chad Conklin, culinary instructor in Dayton, Ohio

James Cox, co-owner and pastry chef at Sugar Daddy Patisserie in Chicago, Illinois

Stacy Day, executive pastry chef in Nashville, Tennessee

Mandi Del Toro, home baker in San Antonio, Texas

Adesuwa Elaiho, chef and bakery/cafe owner in San Antonio, Texas

Hollie Fraser, owner of Punk Rock Pastries in Port Moody, British Columbia

Phoebe Martinson, cafe owner and baker in Olympia, Washington

Ryan McCord, senior pastry chef in Nashville, Tennessee

Shefali Patel, cake business owner in Coppell, Texas

Dan Pivovar, pastry chef in Onalaska, Wisconsin

Mike Yu, head baker in Napa, California

