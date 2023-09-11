How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
If you’re already in the Halloween spirit, you will be thrilled to learn that “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 9 debuts this week! The spooky-themed competition series puts skilled bakers’ abilities to the ultimate test. Who will create the yummiest fall treat? Tune in to see how it all goes down. The competition kicks off on Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, and new episodes air weekly on Food Network. You can also stream the series on-demand on Max and discovery+. You can watch Halloween Baking Championship: Season 9 and Food Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere
On this season of “Halloween Baking Championship,” a group of 12 contestants make their way to the run-down Henson & Sons Carnival. These bakers believe they have what it takes to walk away victorious, but the competition is hot. Throughout the season, the experienced bakers will compete in a variety of challenges to help thin out the competition. They must lean into their spooky skills and show the judges and viewers what they can do.
In the first episode, the bakers get right to work to complete the first challenge of the season. They must make a “tarot-misu” as well as creepy clown cakes.
John Henson hosts the competition. The “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 9 judges are Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young. The bakers’ fate is in the hands of these experienced judges, and the stakes are high. Each week, as Halloween gets closer, the number of contestants gets smaller. By the end of the season, just one baker will be named the Halloween Baking Champion.
The “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 9 competitors include:
- Christa Aylward, owner of Sweets by Christa in Dublin, Ohio
- Chad Conklin, culinary instructor in Dayton, Ohio
- James Cox, co-owner and pastry chef at Sugar Daddy Patisserie in Chicago, Illinois
- Stacy Day, executive pastry chef in Nashville, Tennessee
- Mandi Del Toro, home baker in San Antonio, Texas
- Adesuwa Elaiho, chef and bakery/cafe owner in San Antonio, Texas
- Hollie Fraser, owner of Punk Rock Pastries in Port Moody, British Columbia
- Phoebe Martinson, cafe owner and baker in Olympia, Washington
- Ryan McCord, senior pastry chef in Nashville, Tennessee
- Shefali Patel, cake business owner in Coppell, Texas
- Dan Pivovar, pastry chef in Onalaska, Wisconsin
- Mike Yu, head baker in Napa, California
Can you watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Halloween Baking Championship: Season 9 and Food Network on Philo.
You can watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere?
You can watch Halloween Baking Championship: Season 9 and Food Network on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 9 Premiere Trailer
Halloween Baking Championship: Season 9September 11, 2023
The country’s top bakers battle it out to create Halloween’s spookiest and most-irresistible treats. From spider cupcakes, cheesecake coffins and witch finger cookies to towering confections of terror, these bakers must prove their skills to the judges to land the $25,000 prize and the title of Halloween Baking Champion!
