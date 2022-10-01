How to Watch ‘Halloween in Hollywood’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

NBC is rolling into October the spookiest way possible, by celebrating the iconic horror movie franchise “Halloween” ahead of the latest — and theoretically final — film in the series! Hosted by Chris Hardwick from Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, “Halloween in Hollywood” will be a celebration of horror fandom and NBCUniversal’s role in defining and redefining the genre over the past century. The special will include a message from scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, and a sneak peek of the upcoming “Halloween Ends.” You can watch all the thrills and chills with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch "Halloween in Hollywood"

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Halloween in Hollywood” will also be available to stream on Peacock starting Sunday, Oct 2.

About ‘Halloween in Hollywood’

In celebration of the upcoming release of “Halloween Ends,” fans of the “Halloween” franchise, horror films, and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights are invited to experience “Halloween in Hollywood,” an epic night celebrating all things Halloween.

NBCU celebrities will reflect on the impact of the “Halloween” franchise over the past four decades and will bravely experience one of the haunted houses featured at this year’s premier terrifying attraction. The special will include appearances from Jon Barinholtz, Terry Crews, Omar Dorsey, Ryan Eggold, Ana Gasteyer, Tyler Posey, Kyle Richards, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Tilly, the cast of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” and more.

“Halloween in Hollywood” will also feature a sneak peek at the film “Halloween Ends,” which arrives in theaters and begins streaming only on Peacock Oct. 14. The special will also include appearances from John Carpenter, executive producer, director, and composer of the original 1978 “Halloween,” Robert Englund, who famously portrayed Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series, and more.

