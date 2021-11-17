How to Watch ‘Hard Knocks In Season: Indianapolis Colts’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

For the first time ever, HBO’s critically-acclaimed “Hard Knocks” series will take place during the regular season, highlighting the AFC South’s Indianapolis Colts. After a sluggish start to the season, the Colts find themselves on a 2-game winning streak and winners of 4 of their last 5. Here’s how to take a peek behind the curtain and see how the Colts operate during the season, during “Hard Knocks In Season: Indianapolis Colts” starting Wednesday, November 17 with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Hard Knocks In Season: Indianapolis Colts’ LIVE on HBO

When: First episode premieres Wednesday, November 17 at 10 PM ET

TV: HBO/HBO Max

Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

Fans can see “Hard Knocks” live on both HBO and HBO Max at 10 PM ET, and can watch any time after the fact on HBO Max.

About ‘Hard Knocks In Season’

Usually, the “Hard Knocks” series catalogs a team’s trip through Training Camp, one of the most grueling and emotional periods of the NFL season. This time around, though, the “Hard Knocks” cameras will roll during the regular season, chronicling the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021-22 campaign. The Colts are currently 5-5 and have a shot at making the playoffs under new QB Carson Wentz.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films senior executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

