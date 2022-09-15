 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

It’s been a trying time for DC fans, as HBO Max has seemingly been willing to axe any content in sight in order to save its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery money. One bright spot for DC viewers has been the animated (but definitely not for kids) series “Harley Quinn.” Quinn and Poison Ivy are the new power couple of Gotham; follow the wacky twists and goofy antics of the duo when the third season wraps up on Thursday, Sept. 15. Don’t miss any of the not safe for kids villainy with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch The Season Three Finale of ‘Harley Quinn’

About ‘Harley Quinn’

A lot has happened so far in the third season of “Harley Quinn.” While Harley and Ivy took a much-needed trip to New Orleans, the Joker was elected Mayor of Gotham City! Bruce Wayne inadvertently raises the dead, so Harley must team up with erstwhile foes Nightwing and Batgirl to help neutralize the threat and stop the zombie apocalypse. Ivy is forced to sacrifice her dream to overrun Gotham with plants in order to save Harley’s life. How will it all resolve in the thrilling final episode? You’ll have to watch to find out!

The good news is “Harley Quinn” will get at least one more season to sort out the aftermath of what is sure to be an explosive season finale. The show has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max with writer Sarah Peters set to take over for departing showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The show stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley and Lake Bell as Ivy, and also features the voices of Alan Tudyk, JB Smoove, Ron Funchess, Christopher Meloni, and more.

Can You Stream The Season Finale of ‘Harley Quinn’ For Free?

Alas, no. HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of either its ad-free or ad-supported tier. However, if you are a Hulu subscriber, you can get a free trial of the HBO Max add on for seven days!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Harley Quinn’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Trailer

