How to Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Between a new collaboration with the Bat Family, a new desire to do good, and a semi-new relationship, Harley Quinn's life is blossoming. The psychiatrist-turned-criminal-turned-psychiatrist and semi-superhero is back for more in the hit animated Max series "Harley Quinn," back this Thursday, July 27, on Max for a 10-episode fourth season. While it promises all-new misadventures for the clown princess of crime, always count on Harley to get the last laugh. Season 4 of "Harley Quinn" will premiere on Max on Thursday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

About ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Premiere

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the dark comedy animated series follows the adventures (and misadventures) of Harley Quinn after she leaves her abusive relationship with the Joker. Though at first she is desperate to prove that she is a competent villain and forms her own crew to try to enter the Legion of Doom, she, in the most recent season, realizes she enjoys being a do-gooder opposite best friend-turned-lover Poison Invy.

Kaley Cuoco leads the voice cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn.

Lake Bell also stars as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as the Joker and Clayface (among others), Ron Runches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant. Recent cast additions include Harvey Guillén as Nightwing.

At the conclusion of the show’s third season, Bruce Wayne (voiced by Diedrich Bader) was arrested for tax evasion and asks Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) to lead the Bat Family in his absence, enlisting Harley as a new member.

“Harley Quinn” will return for its fourth season on Thursday, July 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Premiere Schedule

Max will premiere the first three episodes of “Harley Quinn” Season 4 on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and will continue with weekly episodic releases through Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, July 27

: Thursday, July 27 Episode 2 : Thursday, July 27

: Thursday, July 27 Episode 3 : Thursday, July 27

: Thursday, July 27 Episode 4 : Thursday, Aug. 3

: Thursday, Aug. 3 Episode 5: Thursday, Aug. 10 Episode 6 : Thursday, Aug. 17

: Thursday, Aug. 17 Episode 7 : Thursday, Aug. 24

: Thursday, Aug. 24 Episode 8 : Thursday, Aug. 31

: Thursday, Aug. 31 Episode 9 : Thursday, Sept. 7

: Thursday, Sept. 7 Episode 10: Thursday, Sept. 14

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer